Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 432.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGNG stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $612.37 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

