Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Corteva by 774.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.