Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 528.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 91,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

