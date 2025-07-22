Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWV opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile
