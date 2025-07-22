dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

DNTL stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

