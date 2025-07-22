Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 186.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
