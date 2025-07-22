Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.14 and a 200-day moving average of $404.92. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $500.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

