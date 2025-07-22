NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently -560.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

