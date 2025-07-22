Csenge Advisory Group Sells 106 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $366.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.