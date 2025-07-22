Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,315,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.