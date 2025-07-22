The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,738,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

