iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 31.4%

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $197.88.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

