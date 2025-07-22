Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,359 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 84,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

