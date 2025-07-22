Csenge Advisory Group Sells 245 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,283,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average of $317.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

