Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 692.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

