Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target at $67.40

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $11,010,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

