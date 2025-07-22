Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 124,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

