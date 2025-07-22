Jennison Associates LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Stride by 102.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stride by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 401,838 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Down 0.7%

LRN stock opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

View Our Latest Report on LRN

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.