Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,360 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

