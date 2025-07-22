PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter. PayPal has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-5.100 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PayPal stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

