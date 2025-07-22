Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

