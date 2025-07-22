Csenge Advisory Group Has $463,000 Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 384,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,586,226 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

