Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Embecta worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,818.60. This represents a 13.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Embecta Trading Up 5.2%

Embecta stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

