Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ericsson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Ericsson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Ericsson has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ericsson Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.