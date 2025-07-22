Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 384 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in CDW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CDW by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.83. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $237.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

