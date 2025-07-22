Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.