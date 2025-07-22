Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Announces Earnings Results

Sure Ventures (LON:SURE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.36) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sure Ventures had a positive return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 243.12%.

Sure Ventures Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of SURE opened at GBX 80 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Sure Ventures has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.31.

Sure Ventures Company Profile

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in series A, early and seed stage investments. The firm also makes funds of fund investments. The firm does not invest in companies whose primary business is acquisition or development of real estate (including but not limited to the construction of buildings for administration activities/ public administration) or petroleum, oil or gas exploration or other activities or prospection for other resources.

