Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,035 Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aegon NV has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

