Assura (LON:AGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Assura had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

LON AGR opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Assura has a one year low of GBX 35.24 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 50.95 ($0.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 607 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £303.50 ($409.14). Also, insider Jayne Cottam bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £303.50 ($409.14). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $75,694 over the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

