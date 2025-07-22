Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.371 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.233. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.0 million-$249.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CALX stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,820. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calix by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Calix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.