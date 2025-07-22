Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 94.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXOS FINANCIAL in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL Trading Down 0.0%

AXOS FINANCIAL stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AXOS FINANCIAL ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AXOS FINANCIAL

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AXOS FINANCIAL from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AXOS FINANCIAL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXOS FINANCIAL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

AXOS FINANCIAL Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

