Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 157,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

