Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 312.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.