DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.497. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 2,172,343 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.