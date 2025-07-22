Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 3.9%

MOAT opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.