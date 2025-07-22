Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.0 million-$798.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.4 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Bruker by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

