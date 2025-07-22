Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,416,389 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416,389 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,127,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 651,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

