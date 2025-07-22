Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 184 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Jabil by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.3%

Jabil stock opened at $223.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $4,331,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,440,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,930,752.10. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock valued at $58,163,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.