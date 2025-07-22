Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 24,213 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

