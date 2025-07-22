Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $292,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $463,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock worth $288,999,139. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.4%

TMUS opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

