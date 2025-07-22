Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.