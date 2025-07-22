135,515 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 135,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 838.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
Shares of DX stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
