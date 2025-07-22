Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,360,000 after acquiring an additional 247,745 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1%

American Electric Power stock opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

