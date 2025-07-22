Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Open Text were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,549 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1,162.1% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,333,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 2,148,639 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,879,000 after buying an additional 1,957,695 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $32,890,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

