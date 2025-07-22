Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $420,345,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80,552.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,280,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,789,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,616 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $547.43 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.97 and a 200 day moving average of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

