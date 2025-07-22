Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after buying an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after buying an additional 429,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $669,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VLO opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

