Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 22,741 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.