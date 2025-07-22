iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,638,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $357.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $359.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

