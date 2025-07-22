Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

