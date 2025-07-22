Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,734 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.